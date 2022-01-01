Highway Patrol out in full force New Year’s weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies on New Year’s Eve and throughout the first weekend of 2022 to crack down on drunk driving.

“There’s no reason why anyone should drive impaired,” said Trooper David Jones.

Jones reports half of traffic deaths in the state involve drunk drivers.

“When you start putting names to those numbers and you remember those communities, those loved ones faces, those church families that suffered because of a life lost in a roadway, then it starts to hit home,” said Jones.

An independent study by Help Advisor shows that South Carolina has the second highest rate of fatal car accidents during the holiday season, including New Year’s Eve.

If you are planning to drive to your New Year’s Eve celebration and you’re unable to drive yourself to or from your destination, Highway Patrol Recommends:

Using a ride share app

Calling a tow truck

Calling a designated driver

Ride share apps may be pricier during the holiday, but Jones says it’s worth the extra money to keep the Midlands safe.

“Compare that to the loss of life,” said Jones. “Compare that to a $10,000 bill that comes with a DUI. Or compare that to ruining your future and your driving record. That’s a small cost to pay.”

If you are walking to or from your destination this holiday weekend, Jones suggests:

Walking during the daytime

Keeping out of the roadways

Traveling in the direction of oncoming traffic to see what’s coming your way

Carrying a flashlight

Wearing reflective clothing

Jones says it’s the community’s responsibility to keep the roadways safe.

“If you’re hosting a party or you’re a driver out, if you see an impaired driver and somebody tries to leave, call 911. Call *47,” said Jones.

Highway Patrol says the Sober or Slammer campaign comes hand in hand with the New Year’s weekend.

“Don’t ring in your 2022 New Year in an orange jumpsuit at one of these many detention centers because I can promise you—we’ll be prepared to take you to jail if you make that poor choice,” said Jones.

