Gamecocks to Host Mississippi State Sunday

Tickets issued for the original Jan. 2 game will be honored for the 6 p.m. game against Mississippi State. Season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information.(South Carolina Athletics)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After seeing its SEC home opener against Ole Miss postponed due to COVID-19 management requirements associated with Ole Miss’ program, South Carolina women’s basketball will now host Mississippi State on Sun., Jan. 2, at 6 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. Broadcast information is still being worked out. 

Sunday’s game replaces the originally scheduled meeting between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs, which had been set for Feb. 6. Mississippi State was originally scheduled to play at Kentucky on Monday, but had to postpone due to positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within Kentucky’s program. 

Tickets issued for the original Jan. 2 game will be honored for the 6 p.m. game against Mississippi State. Season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information. 

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women’s basketball season.

