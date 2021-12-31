SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

MUSC updates visitation guidelines

The Medical University of South Carolina is updating visitation guidelines based on recent...
The Medical University of South Carolina is updating visitation guidelines based on recent increases in COVID-19 cases.(MUSC)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina announced updated visitation guidelines on Friday based on recent increases in COVID-19 cases.

Officials with MUSC say they are moving into emergency operations and will be requiring indoor mask-wearing for all MUSC facilities as well limiting the number of visitors in patient care areas.

MUSC says, in addition to mask-wearing, waiting rooms will be closed and outpatients and inpatients over the age of 12 will only be allowed one person to accompany them.

Patients under 18 are allowed two parents at bedside for inpatients or accompanying them for outpatient procedures.

On Thursday, Trident Medical Center announced changes to their visitation guidelines. Those changes began on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
An investigation established that 34-year-old Rayshawn Suber and 40-year-old Brandon Taylor,...
Two men wanted after West Columbia homicide
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Beamer secures mayo bath & Gamecocks bowl win
Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in downtown Columbia
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 5,911 new cases Thursday