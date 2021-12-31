Lexington Co. deputies investigating alleged stabbing incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported stabbing.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Weaver Drive on Friday.

A suspect who ran from the scene has been taken into custody and the victim has been taken to the hospital, according to Captain Adam Myrick.

Investigators are on-scene collecting evidence and photographing the area, according to Myrick.

If you live in the area, deputies plan to knock on doors and try to piece together what led up to the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

