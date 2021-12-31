SkyView
Highway Patrol to crack down on impaired driving as year ends

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers will be cracking down on impaired driving as the...
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers will be cracking down on impaired driving as the Lowcountry prepares to welcome in 2022.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers will be cracking down on impaired driving as the Lowcountry prepares to welcome in 2022.

The goal of South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Sober or Slammer Campaign is to crack down on driving under the influence during the holidays, and troopers have increased their DUI enforcement as a result.

The public safety department said a total of 1,080 people have died from traffic crashes on South Carolina roads this year, with a total of 125 in the tri-county area alone.

That number has surpassed the total amount of deaths from last year, when 1,067 deaths were reported.

Troopers said from now until 2022, they will cracking down by looking for drivers who cannot stay in their lane, who cannot maintain a constant speed and are driving without their headlights on.

Nearly 22,000 people were arrested for DUI last year, according to troopers.

When the campaign first kicked off at the start of the holiday season, troopers said driving under the influence is one of the three main causes of crashes in the state.

“You’re talking about thousands and thousands of people that are affected as a result of one highway fatality,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Travis Manley said, “so once again, these are all choices that are being made. I would say almost 100% of these fatalities that are happening as a result of a choice.”

The Sober or Slammer campaign runs through Saturday. Although the campaign ends during the weekend, the efforts continue all year long to keep drunk drivers off the road.

