Florence County deputies search for missing 42-year-old man

Trent John Smith
Trent John Smith(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Pamplico man.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Trent John Smith was last seen at his home on Cox Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Family members say Smith was wearing a black Polo shirt and grey jogging pants. He is described as 5-foot-8 and about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Smith reportedly left his home in a 2006 dark grey Ford Edge with South Carolina license plate TBL-615.

Deputies say Smith may also have with him a white female bulldog wearing a mint green collar which answers to the name “Lulu.”

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374.

You can also “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android devices or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

