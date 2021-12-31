First Alert: Near record breaking high temps today, then gusty storms possible Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got warm weather today and then we are tracking some potential strong storms Sunday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Highs today are near 79, our record is 80 set back in 1985!

· Expect clouds this morning then some sunshine by this afternoon, chance of rain showers is 20% with breezy winds up to 20mph.

· FIRST ALERT Day posted for Sunday as a strong cold front brings the chance of gusty storms.

· Rain lasts into the overnight period and wraps up early Monday morning. Some places could reach over 1.25″.

· We clear out Monday afternoon and temperatures are much colder, highs in the low 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got mostly cloudy skies this morning here in the Midlands. A warm front passes to the north and brings a surge of warm air to the region. This gets our high temperatures to near record levels. Highs are near 79. The previous record was 80, set back in 1985. With all of that warm air, expect a 20% chance of an isolated shower.

A cold front pushes in Sunday. Morning lows are near 66 and highs are in the mid 70s. The front brings gusty winds of around 20 to 30mph and could bring some strong storms through the Midlands by mid-morning to early afternoon. The SPC has us under a level 1, marginal risk, of severe weather. So an ALERT DAY has been posted for gusty storms. Chances of rain are around 90%.

A low pressure system could from along the cold front Sunday evening, this brings the potential for some heavier rain. So chances are still around 90% overnight into Monday.

Colder air comes in Sunday night into Monday morning and that brings a 30% chance of showers for the early morning hours, it should wrap up by around 7 to 9am. Highs Monday are in the low 50s and high pressure builds in by the afternoon which clears up our skies.

Tuesday morning is rather chilly with lows near 30. Highs Tuesday are near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

We start to see more of a southern flow Wednesday, that will warm us back up a little. Lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 50s.

New Year’s Day (Saturday): Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Isolated Showers (20). Warm & Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & A Few Storms (90%). Windy with gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Early Showers Possible (30%). Then, mostly sunny skies. Much Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs near 49.

