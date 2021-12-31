First Alert: A few showers possible as we ring in 2022; even more showers & storms by Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tracking showers and storms for your Sunday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, for your New Year’s Eve, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers in the Midlands (20-30% chance). Some fog is possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Now, as we ring in 2022 by midnight, temperatures will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Some showers will be around. Happy New Year!

Your weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for some wet weather, especially on Sunday.

A few showers are possible Saturday ahead of a cold front. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be warm, reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our winds will be breezy, too.

· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Midlands. Rain chances are around 90%. Our winds will also be gusty. Be weather aware. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A couple of showers are possible early Monday morning. It will be much colder by Monday with highs in the lower 50s. 50s are also expected Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, for your New Year’s Eve, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and isolated storms around the Midlands. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Some fog is also possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s.

As we ring in 2022 tonight, a few showers will still be possible. A stray thunderstorm is not out of the question toward midnight and into the overnight, so keep that in mind. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s around midnight. Happy New Year!

By Saturday, on New Year’s Day, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible ahead of a cold front, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20-30%. However, rain chances will increase late Saturday into Sunday as the front moves closer to the Midlands. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Expect breezy winds.

Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day!

A cold front will push into the Midlands Sunday, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Some storms, in fact, could produce gusty winds. Let’s watch the forecast closely through the morning and afternoon hours on Sunday.

Rain chances are around 90% for now. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Gusty winds are expected. Hold on to your hats!

A few showers could linger into early Monday. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing and sunshine. Highs in the lower 50s.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Year’s Eve Night: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the 60s.

New Year’s Day (Saturday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Warm & Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & A Few Storms (90%). Windy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Early Showers Possible (30%). Then, mostly sunny skis. Much Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs near 50.

