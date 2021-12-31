SkyView
Downtown Columbia gears up for firework display

Pixabay
Pixabay(Pixabay)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is getting ready for a firework display to ring in the new year. Here’s what you need to know:

ROAD CLOSURES

Friday-

  • 900 block of South Main Street from Pendleton Street to College Street will close at 8 a.m.
  • At 11 p.m. the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Pendleton and College Streets will close.

Saturday-

  • 1100 and 1200 blocks of Pendleton will reopen at 12:30 a.m. (1100 and 1200 College Street will remain closed)
  • 900 block of South Main Street will reopen at 2 a.m.

City officials say people should not congregate in the area, due to safety issues.

FIREWORK DISPLAY

The fireworks show is set to begin on Friday evening. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is telling guests to avoid certain streets like South Main Street between Pendleton and Devine Street. Those streets will be off-limits as the fireworks are going to be set off there.

Parking will not be allowed in lots located off South Main Street near Pendleton and College Streets on Friday evening.

People are being encouraged to go to the north side of the State House and watch along Gervais Street. City officials say that areas east of the State House past Sumter Street will be good for viewing as well.

PARKING

On-Street Meter Operations: Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Saturday, January 1st

City Parking Deck Operations: Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL “GATED” CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 5 p.m. Thursday, December 30th until 3 a.m. Monday (late Sunday night), January 3rd.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

