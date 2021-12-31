DHEC reports highest single-day COVID case total since pandemic began, urging caution over holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State public health leaders are cautioning South Carolinians to reevaluate if they have New Year’s Eve plans for Friday night or celebrations over the weekend.

The warning comes as South Carolina has set a new grim record for the most COVID-19 cases reported to the Department of Health and Environmental Control in a single day since the pandemic started.

On Friday, DHEC reported an additional 8,882 cases, over 1,000 more than the previous single-day high of 7,686 on Jan. 6, 2021.

“For many reasons, I think when I see 9,000 cases, I am very concerned,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said on a call with reporters Friday.

But Simmer said curbing this spike starts now over the holiday weekend.

Simmer warned that going out to celebrate in crowded places, especially unmasked, will put people at high risk of being infected.

Instead, he said people should be social distancing, masking, and getting vaccinated. DHEC is recommended people be “maximally vaccinated,” meaning they receive the number of doses for which they are currently eligible.

“I think January’s going to be a very difficult month for South Carolina,” Simmer said. “We do not want people to panic. We do not want people to stop going about their daily lives, but they are going to have to make some changes, and to get through this, we’re all going to have to work together, accept the fact that we’re not going to be able to do certain things probably for the next few weeks that we might like to do that put ourselves and others at risk, and I’m very concerned.”

DHEC is also advising people to get tested if they have symptoms or believe they have been exposed to the virus.

Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said around 300 testing sites have been open on weekdays throughout the state, fewer on Friday because of the holiday, though long lines snarling around those sites this week have lengthened wait times.

“Increased number of sites, increased throughput at the sites that we have, increase the options for the types of tests — all of those are things being done literally as we speak right now,” Traxler said.

Leaders said they are very concerned about how a sustained spike in cases could strain the hospital system and its workers.

“I fully expect that, as bad as the numbers are today, they will very possibly be worse next week, especially with New Year’s Eve parties and that sort of thing and people going bad to work after possibly being out for the holidays,” Simmer said.

As DHEC continues to advise South Carolinians to mask up, it said recommendations have changed with the emergence of the omicron variant.

Health officials now advise people to wear a single, higher-grade mask like a KN95, or if they opt for a cloth mask, they should be double-masking with a disposable, surgical mask underneath.

But Simmer added vaccinations are still the way out of the pandemic.

“If everyone were vaccinated, we would not be here today,” he said.

