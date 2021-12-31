Authorities say Ga. mother sex trafficked slain child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRDW/WAGT) — Alabama law enforcement officials claim a Georgia woman charged in her 5-year-old daughter’s death had accepted payment to let a man have sex with the child.

An arrest warrant included in court records claims Kristy Siple agreed to accept payment from someone for someone to have sex with her daughter, 5-year-old Kamarie Holland.

NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter (Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities arrested Siple this week and charged her with murder and human trafficking in connection with the death of her daughter. It was not clear from court records if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

The body of Kamarie Holland was discovered at an abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama, earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia by Siple.

Kamarie Holland was found dead at the suspect’s abandoned home in the 1000 block of 15th Street in Phenix City. (Source: WTVM)

According to officials, Siple told police that she discovered her daughter missing around 5:50 a.m. and the front door of their home in Columbus was open.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, has also been charged with capital murder in connection to the case, WTVM reported.

Williams was taken into custody at the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road in Phenix City.

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead. (Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)

It was later revealed that the mother and Williams knew each other, however, the sheriff says the two were not dating. Sheriff Heath Taylor also said that Williams is a known drug dealer and previously lived at the home where the 5-year-old’s body was found.

Kamarie died from asphyxiation and there was evidence of sexual abuse, according to the coroner.

