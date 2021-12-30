Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in downtown Columbia
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a teen Wednesday evening after reportedly stealing a car.
According to police, the suspect crashed the vehicle into a building at 2711 Colonial Drive.
The owner of the vehicle contacted police when it was stolen from an address on Sumter Street, and officers then were able to broadcast a description over the radio.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.
