Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a teen Wednesday evening after reportedly stealing a car.

According to police, the suspect crashed the vehicle into a building at 2711 Colonial Drive.

Teen suspect arrested a short time ago after crashing a stolen vehicle into the building at 2711 Colonial Drive. The vehicle’s owner reported it stolen from Sumter Street. A description of the vehicle was broadcast over the police radio. pic.twitter.com/vkEVcGUS9p — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 30, 2021

The owner of the vehicle contacted police when it was stolen from an address on Sumter Street, and officers then were able to broadcast a description over the radio.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

