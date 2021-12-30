SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
Generic earthquake graphic.
Fifth earthquake reported near Elgin
FILE PHOTO of football field
Former Dutch Fork High School football player dies after single-vehicle rollover crash
FILE PHOTO - ICU doctors stress need for more people to get vaccinated ahead of next surge
SC in bottom 10 of states when it comes to COVID deaths, pediatric cases, vaccinations, nurses available

Latest News

A CDC forecast is predicting 44,000+ new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. over the next four weeks...
Omicron's grip on the globe resembling pandemic onset
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation
Nationally, the CDC reported this week that Omicron accounts for 59 percent of all COVID, up...
Local doctor reacts to surge in SC COVID cases ahead of New Year’s Eve
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case