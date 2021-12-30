SkyView
Officials: Storm damage leaves many Mauldin residents without power

FILE PHOTO of power lines.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Residents in Mauldin are experiencing a power outage early Thursday morning, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map.

Duke said the outage was initially reported at 4:17 a.m. and affected 800 customers. The outage was caused by fallen trees and limbs that damaged Duke Energy’s equipment.

As of 8:30 a.m., there are 460 customers left without power.

The Mauldin Police Department said Miller Road from Hamby Drive to Smith Hines Road is shut down due to crews working. We’re told a power pole split in half and fell from the storm overnight.

Police said there is no timeline as of yet on when this specific road will be opened back up.

