New Year’s Eve deadline to donate, get tax deduction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New Year’s Eve is the deadline to donate items to Goodwill and receive a tax deduction when filling out your 2021 taxes.

It’s also Palmetto Goodwill’s busiest day of the year, according to the CEO.

“After Christmas, people have all this stuff in their closets,” says Brian Itzkowitz, President and CEO of Palmetto Goodwill.” “At the end of the year, if they’re doing their itemized taxes, it’s a good way to get that last tax donation for the year.”

Last year, Palmetto Goodwill received nearly triple the number of donations they get on a typical day, and they say they’re expecting a similar number this year. That’s nearly 4,000 donations on New Year’s Eve alone.

Itzkowitz says donating to Goodwill isn’t only a good way to get extra money on your tax return, but it’s helping fund Goodwill’s job center, job training programs and stocking the store.

“It’s about making an impact. It’s the giving time of year,” Itzkowitz says. “We really embrace that with our donors. Goodwill is here to make an impact on the community. We take those donations and turn them into jobs and job training.”

If you want to beat the New Year’s Eve rush, the day before is the day to do that.

Palmetto Goodwill has 33 locations across 18 counties. You can find a full list of locations and items you can donate by clicking here.

