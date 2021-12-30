Local doctor reacts to surge in SC COVID cases ahead of New Year’s Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COVID-19 case numbers in South Carolina are spiking to levels not seen since the early fall, Prisma Health is reporting a doubling of COVID patients in their hospitals and testing sites are packed.

This comes as the United States set a record seven-day average of cases this week, breaking the previous record set in January.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,391 total cases and a percent positive of 23.8 percent.

For context, the average percent positive over the last month had been 5.3 percent, and it was around 10 percent for the last week.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health, said it’s hard to project how long this surge will last, but that the worst part of the wave will likely be in the next month.

“My crystal ball is as cloudy as anybody else’s,” he said. “I expect a significant further uptick after New Year’s. What I’ve said now for many times: the good news is I know it’s over in April, the bad news is I don’t know which year. So this will not be the last uptick, but I think we’ll be out of the thick of the Omicron piece of this towards the end of January 2022.”

Prisma Health reports that its COVID-19 patient cases have doubled in the last week. They had been averaging around 100, but as of Wednesday, there are 223 COVID patients in their hospital systems.

There were only 85 back on December 1.

According to the latest sequencing data from the Medical University of South Carolina, the Omicron variant is now the dominant one statewide. Omicron now accounts for more than 60 percent of all covid cases sequenced in their labs, up from just 3 percent earlier in the month.

Nationally, the CDC reported this week that Omicron accounts for 59 percent of all COVID, up from 23 percent last week.

The problem, Albrecht said, is that Regeneron and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody treatments that worked against other variants don’t work against Omicron, and Prisma has stopped using them.

There is a third, lesser-known monoclonal antibody treatment called Sotrovimab that is effective against Omicron, but the state has limited supply.

“Prisma Health will follow NIH clinical guidelines for use and allocation of the treatment. Which means that we will determine the risk you have of progression and the severity of disease that you have, and there’s an algorithm that will determine who will get it first and who will get it later.”

Albrecht said you may want to think about canceling New Year’s Eve plans if you cannot get tested beforehand. He said to consider your family’s risk and the risk of those you’ll be interacting with, as well as how large the crowd will be.

“Everyone must make a personal assessment of their risk,” he said. “High grade masks, especially kn95s and N95s are the best protection that you can get for your virus. We’re past the time where cloth masks are recommended.”

At DHEC’s Bull Street testing site, demand is higher than it’s been in several months. The site was packed with cars throughout the day Wednesday, and there was still a long trail of cars in the parking lot after 6 p.m.

Victoria Wilborn said she waited for than 90 minutes to get tested there on Wednesday.

Albrecht said the best way to tell if those symptoms you have are Omicron or the common cold is through testing. However, he says there does seem to be more reports of headaches with Omicron than Delta.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.