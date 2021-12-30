SkyView
House fire kills one in Kershaw County

FILE PHOTO of fire truck
FILE PHOTO of fire truck(Live 5)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in Kershaw County killed one person Wednesday night.

A 911 call from a neighbor was placed at 8:14 for a fire in the 1500 block of Highway Church Road in Elgin.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says Jack Hall, 70, was killed in the fire.

No other information was given.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

