House fire kills one in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in Kershaw County killed one person Wednesday night.

A 911 call from a neighbor was placed at 8:14 for a fire in the 1500 block of Highway Church Road in Elgin.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says Jack Hall, 70, was killed in the fire.

No other information was given.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.