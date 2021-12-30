Gamecocks one half away from a mayo bath

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tar Heels failed to set the alarm for the morning kick from Charlotte at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. But the Gamecocks rang the bell early to put UNC on notice.

On Carolina’s third play offensively, Dakereon Joyner uncorked a deep ball while falling on his back foot to Jaheim Bell. He hauled in the pass for the opening score on a 69-yard connection.

Joyner, who typically plays wideout, showcased his arm that grabbed everyone’s attention during his high school days at Fort Dorchester. It was his first pass in two seasons and his first career touchdown pass at Carolina. Carolina targeted Bell on the second drive.

This time it was Zeb Noland under center, and he delivered a dart to the Gamecock sophomore tight end. The 66-yard touchdown catch put South Carolina up 13-0 with 7:45 to go in the first.

Then instead of settling for the extra point, coach Shane Beamer uses a bit of trickery with his formation. Holder Kai Kroeger takes the snap like a quarterback and quickly flips it to Nick Muse for a successful two-point try. Gamecocks go up 15-0.

The Gamecocks stay aggressive and end up in field goal range on their third drive of the game. Parker White connected on a 30-yard field goal to become the program’s all-time leading scorer with 360 career points. He broke Elliott Fry’s record.

The Tar Heels find the scoring zone early in the second quarter. British Brooks found a huge lane to run. He ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run in an attempt to change the complexion of the first half.

After forcing their first punt, UNC used a pair of big-time throws from Sam Howell to march to Carolina’s 13-yard line in four plays. A couple of plays later, Howell’s dancing around in the pocket cost the Tar Heels valuable real estate. Zacch Pickens and Jordan Strachan teamed up to drop Howell for a 10-yard loss. UNC settled for a 40-yard field to make it a one-score game in Charlotte, 18-10, with 5:44 to play in the 2nd quarter.

Carolina quickly answered with its tailbacks running at will. Kevin Harris ripped off his longest run of the half of 17 yards to UNC’s 47. Then three plays later, JuJu McDowell scampered 35 yards down the sideline for the touchdown. Gamecocks went up 25-10 with 2:27 to play in the first half.

Carolina closed out the opening half in control leading 25-13. The Gamecocks racked up 312 total yards. Joyner and Noland were a combined six-for-six passing for 162 yards and two scores.

