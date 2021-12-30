First Alert: Tracking showers and storms this evening, then even more storms for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more unsettled weather for part of your holiday weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms (60-70%) in the Midlands. Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

· We’ll see filtered sunshine for your Friday (New Year’s Eve). Some late day showers are possible (20-30%). Highs will be in the mid 70s.

· As we ring in 2022, temperatures will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Some showers will be around. Happy New Year!

· Your weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for some wet weather.

· A few showers are possible later in the day Saturday ahead of a cold front. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be warm, reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our winds will be gusty.

· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Midlands. Rain chances are around 80%. Our winds will also be gusty. Be weather aware. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

· It will be much colder by Monday with highs in the lower 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms around the Midlands, mainly in the evening. Rain chances are around 60-70%. Some fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Friday, on New Year’s Eve, we’ll start the day with areas of low clouds and fog. Then, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few late day showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Our temperatures will be warming into the mid 70s by afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

A few showers and potentially a thunderstorm are possible as we countdown to 2022 Friday night. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Happy New Year!

WIS (WIS)

By Saturday, on New Year’s Day, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible ahead of a cold front, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20-30%. However, rain chances will increase late Saturday into Sunday as the front gets close to the Midlands. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day!

WIS (WIS)

A cold front will push into the Midlands Sunday, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Some storms, in fact, could produce gusty winds. Let’s watch the forecast closely through the morning and afternoon hours on Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

Rain chances are around 70% for now. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Gusty winds are expected.

With the front to our east by Monday, our temperatures will drop significantly. Highs will be in the lower 50s under sunny skies.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Evening Showers & Storms (60-70%). Low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

New Year’s Eve (Friday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers (20-30%). Highs in the mid 70s.

New Year’s Day (Saturday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & A Few Storms (80%). Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monday: Sunny Skies. Much Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.