First Alert: Tracking scattered showers & storms as we push into 2022

By Dominic Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more unsettled weather right into the new year.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers (20-30%). Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

· Thursday, a few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

· A few showers are possible into Friday (30% chance). Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

· Your weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for some wet weather.

· A few showers are possible later in the day Saturday ahead of a cold front. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be warm, reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Midlands. Our winds will also be gusty. Be weather aware. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers around the Midlands. Some fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Thursday, have your rain gear. We’re tracking scattered showers and potential thunderstorms as a front remains stationary to our north. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Rain chances are around 50% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

This Friday, on New Year’s Eve, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30%.  Our temperatures will be warming into the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers and potentially a thunderstorm are possible as countdown to 2022 Friday night. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Happy New Year!

By Saturday, on New Year’s Day, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible ahead of a cold front. Rain chances are around 30%. We’re not expecting rain all day. However, rain chances will increase late Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon.

Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day!

A cold front will push into the Midlands Sunday, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Some storms, in fact, could produce gusty winds. Let’s watch the forecast closely through the morning and afternoon hours on Sunday.

Rain chances are around 70% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

With the front to our east by Monday, our temperatures will drop significantly. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 under sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Evening Showers. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

New Year’s Eve (Friday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

New Year’s Day (Saturday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & A Few Storms (70%). Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny Skies. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

