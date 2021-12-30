First Alert: Showers/some thunder possible this evening; Rain/wind for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re mainly dry today and we have some evening thunder today and a better chance of rain and thunder Sunday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We’ve got some sunshine today with highs in the mid 70s and a 30% chance of some evening thunder.

· As we ring in 2022, temperatures will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Some showers will be around. Happy New Year!

· Not looking at a washout for the weekend.

· A few showers Saturday as a warm surge of air comes in with winds gusting up to 20 to 25mph and highs in the upper 70s!

· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Midlands. Rain chances are around 80%. Our winds will also be gusty. Be weather aware. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

· It will be much colder by Monday with highs in the lower 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Today we’ve got highs reaching the mid 70s and a 30% chance of showers and storms by the evening. A warm front is approaching and will provide warmer air and the chance of some evening thunder tonight.

For the first day of 2022, it is warm! Highs reach 79 with gusty flow out of the southwest at 10-25mph. There’s a 20-30% chance of showers and a little thunder as the warm air moves north.

A strong cold front brings an 80% chance of rain and thunder with gusty winds Sunday. It is an alert day for winds up to 25 to 35mph and gusty thunderstorms. Highs are in the low 70s.

We continue to see some rain showers overnight into Monday morning as temperatures drop down to the low 40s.

Sunshine returns Monday. Highs reach the low 50s by the afternoon as highs pressure builds over the region.

Lows Tuesday morning reach the low 30s. Highs reach the low 50s.

New Year’s Eve (Friday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.

New Year’s Day (Saturday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & A Few Storms (80%). Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monday: Sunny Skies. Much Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

