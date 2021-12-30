Family looking for redress after grave lining torn up

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County family is grappling with an unwelcome surprise over the holiday season, their loved one’s grave disrespected.

Stephanie and Dan Hansen reached out to WIS after a family member found Stephanie’s great-grandmother’s grave with items missing and with the concrete blocks lining the plot strewn about.

It’s located in Gibson Cemetery in West Columbia.

The grave is the resting place of Elizabeth Richie, who passed in 2002. Stephanie spoke lovingly of the time spent with her, and the situation was a shock.

“My first thought was not somebody here had did this, my first thought is some little punks was out here just destroying people’s stuff,” Stephanie said.

Dan said he went to the cemetery and called the phone number for Abundant Life Assembly, who runs the property.

“The gentleman that answered the phone said they did it, he told the groundskeeper to tear it all up, it wasn’t compliant with their new rules, and he wanted to teach everybody a lesson,” Dan said.

WIS called the number on the sign. The sign lists prohibited decorations, and a nearby sign threatens the decorations will be removed.

A man answered the phone but declined to give his name. He said he spoke for the church.

It’s unclear who the man is. South Carolina Secretary of State records lists Jerry Flowers as the agent for the Abundant Life Assembly.

“If their bricks were strewn, because the last time I was out there, everything was nearly done, if there’s were strewn somebody else did that,” the man said.

He said the church was in the process of removing unauthorized decorations, but again denied leaving the grave in that state.

The man said the contracts loved ones signed clearly laid out what can and cannot be placed. Additionally, he said the signs were put in place two years ago.

The Hansens said the signs were not placed in the entry way and the family would have acted if they’d been contacted first.

“Not that he contacted anybody, not that he sent out a letter, not that he did anything. Facebook makes a world of difference. Nothing, no contact of any sort, to come out here and do it the way he wants it. He just tears it up because he’s going to make an example,” she said.

Stephanie said she hopes the church will fix the grave or pay to have Richie moved.

The West Columbia Police Department has tallied no vandalism cases along the Delree Road (where the cemetery is located) so far in 2021.

It has tallied five theft-related cases.

