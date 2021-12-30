SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Fifth earthquake reported near Elgin
The West Columbia Police Chief, Marion Boyce has confirmed there was a fatal shooting on the...
West Columbia homicide victim identified
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 3,391 new cases Wednesday, spike in cases, testing over holiday weekend
FILE PHOTO of football field
Former Dutch Fork High School football player dies after single-vehicle rollover crash

Latest News

The 27-year-old created a disturbance by knocking over a podium and had to be taken away by...
RAW: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run acts out in Fla. court appearance
FILE PHOTO of football field
Former Dutch Fork High School football player dies after single-vehicle rollover crash
Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in downtown Columbia
Stephanie and Dan Hansen reached out to WIS after a family member found Stephanie's...
Family looking for redress after grave lining torn up