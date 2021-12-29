SkyView
Sixth earthquake reported near Elgin

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two additional earthquakes centered near Elgin were reported Wednesday.

The fifth quake measured in at a 2.4. magnitude and was centered 5 kilometers east southeast of Elgin, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m.

The sixth earthquake happened around 9:12 a.m. 6 kilometers east of Elgin. It measured in at a 2.3 magnitude, according to the USGS.

These two earthquakes are the fifth and sixth to happen in the area since December 27.

You can see the reports of who felt them by clicking here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

