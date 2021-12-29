Sixth earthquake reported near Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two additional earthquakes centered near Elgin were reported Wednesday.

The fifth quake measured in at a 2.4. magnitude and was centered 5 kilometers east southeast of Elgin, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m.

The sixth earthquake happened around 9:12 a.m. 6 kilometers east of Elgin. It measured in at a 2.3 magnitude, according to the USGS.

These two earthquakes are the fifth and sixth to happen in the area since December 27.

This is the fifth low-magnitude earthquake reported in the area since Monday (12/27/21). pic.twitter.com/VBA7Ra0cDW — SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 29, 2021

You can see the reports of who felt them by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.