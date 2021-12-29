Police, troopers increasing presence, encouraging road safety on New Year’s Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In just a couple of days, bars and restaurants will be filled with New Year’s Eve revelers welcoming 2022.

While you’re celebrating, troopers and police will be watching the roads.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Myrtle Beach Police Department are both gearing up for one of the busiest weekends of the year as thousands plan to head out and celebrate the new year.

To make sure everyone has a fun and safe holiday, SCHP is reminding drivers of its Sober or Slammer campaign.

Stay Sober - or drive impaired and end up in jail (wmbf)

“Basically, it’s just a campaign that will allow people to understand how important it is, there’s going to be extra troopers on the road, we’re going to be out, we’re going to be looking for those people who are driving impaired because it’s a safety issue and we have to get them off the road for other people,” said SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee.

It’s no secret that many people will ring in the new year with a champagne toast or two, but Lee says if you do that plan to have a designated driver or use rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft to get home.

He also says you should plan ahead and be patient with heavy traffic.

SCHP will have additional checkpoints throughout the Grand Strand, while the MBPD will also be on watch in city limits.

At each checkpoint, authorities will be running several field sobriety tests.

“There’s indicators in every single test that will tell us if you’re impaired or if you are not. So, if we ask you to step out of the car and we end up doing these tests then we will know if you are able to get in the car and drive home, or if you are over the legal limit and need to get off the road before you hurt somebody,” said Tyler Hill, an officer with the MBPD.

“We’re going to have additional resources out, we’re going to have additional officers working as is our law enforcement partners, and a lot of cars you’re not going to see until the lights are on, so make a plan before you go out, drive safe and let’s all have a good new year,” said MCpl. Tom Vest of the MBPD.

Plan to see additional police and troopers on the road this weekend.

Officials encourage anyone to call *47 or 911 if they see someone driving impaired, giving as much detail on the car as possible.

