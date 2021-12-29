SkyView
Man wanted for allegedly stealing cigarettes from Richland Co. gas station
By Hannah Robinson
Dec. 29, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man accused of stealing cigarettes.

The man is accused of grabbing two cartons of Newport cigarettes from the counter at the Shell gas station at 7441 Parklane Road on December 18.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

