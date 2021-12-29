Man wanted for allegedly stealing cigarettes from Richland Co. gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man accused of stealing cigarettes.

The man is accused of grabbing two cartons of Newport cigarettes from the counter at the Shell gas station at 7441 Parklane Road on December 18.

Do you recognize this man? He grabbed two cartons of Newport cigarettes from the counter at a Shell station then ran from the store. It happened on Dec. 18 at 7441 Parklane Road.



If you have any info, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/vpbEOdqfLS. pic.twitter.com/TkJhfBDfzj — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) December 29, 2021

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

