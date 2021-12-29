SkyView
Man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Lexington County

FILE PHOTO of police tape(WILX)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in Lexington County.

The altercation happened Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. on Emanuel Church Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies believe the stabbing to be an isolated incident between two people with a previous connection.

LCSD is still investigating. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

