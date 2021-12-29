Man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in Lexington County.

The altercation happened Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. on Emanuel Church Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies believe the stabbing to be an isolated incident between two people with a previous connection.

LCSD is still investigating. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.