Furry Friend Friday: Hermey and Elton

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hermey and Elton are a bonded pair of kittens seeking a forever home together! Hermey is 6 months old and Elton is 3 months old.

They were found living in the same community cat colony. They were in very poor condition - emaciated, eyes were sealed and had urinary infections. They were placed in the same foster home for several months where they became brothers and best friends!

Hermey is blind. Elton is Hermey’s “seeing eye cat” and helps him find his way around. They are extremely sweet and extra adorable with lots of personality! Elton loves to be held and Hermey is just a total goofball.

If you would like to adopt these two loving boys, please fill out an adoption application at //bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp. Pawmetto Lifeline Adoptions is closed for Christmas. They will re-open Tuesday, December 28th with normal hours of Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

