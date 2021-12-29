SkyView
Former Dutch Fork High football player dies

FILE PHOTO of football field
FILE PHOTO of football field(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A former Dutch Fork High School student has reportedly passed away.

Elijah Chapman, Class of 2021, was identified as the former student and football player who passed away.

The announcement was made on Dutch Fork High School’s football team’s Facebook account on Tuesday.

“Please continue to keep Elijah’s family and friends, our team, coaches and community lifted in prayer,” the post said.

No other information was given.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

