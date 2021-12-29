Fifth earthquake reported near Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fifth earthquake centered near Elgin was reported Wednesday.

The quake measured in at a 2.4. magnitude and was centered 5 kilometers east southeast of Elgin, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m.

This is the fifth earthquake to happen in the area since December 27.

This is the fifth low-magnitude earthquake reported in the area since Monday (12/27/21). pic.twitter.com/VBA7Ra0cDW — SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 29, 2021

