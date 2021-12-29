SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fifth earthquake reported near Elgin

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fifth earthquake centered near Elgin was reported Wednesday.

The quake measured in at a 2.4. magnitude and was centered 5 kilometers east southeast of Elgin, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m.

This is the fifth earthquake to happen in the area since December 27.

You can see the reports of who felt it by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
Generic image of crash scene
One dead after single-vehicle rollover crash
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Fairfield County Fire Department firefighters found heavy fire throughout the building when...
Popular Fairfield County restaurant, Marina burns down
FILE PHOTO - ICU doctors stress need for more people to get vaccinated ahead of next surge
SC in bottom 10 of states when it comes to COVID deaths, pediatric cases, vaccinations, nurses available

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of football field
Dutch Fork High School officials announce death of student
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Funeral happening today for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are...
Opioid overdoses spike during holiday season
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warm and breezy today, then more rain chances and even some thunder later this week