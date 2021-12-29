Dutch Fork High School officials announce death of student

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A Dutch Fork High School student has reportedly passed away.

Elijah Chapman, a senior, was identified as the student who passed away.

The announcement was made on Dutch Fork High School’s football team’s Facebook account on Tuesday.

“Please continue to keep Elijah’s family and friends, our team, coaches and community lifted in prayer,” the post said.

No other information was given.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

