Deputies: 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself Christmas day has died

FILE PHOTO of police lights
By Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself on Christmas day has passed away.

Deputies said they were sent to Spicer Cove Road around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 for an accidental shooting.

The 911 caller said they had a visitor who had a gun in their car, which they didn’t know about. The caller said the child picked up the gun and it went off.

The dispatcher asked if the child was awake and the caller said he thought so because she was crying earlier, but she went quiet and was bleeding heavily.

The caller said they couldn’t get service where they were and had to drive to an area with service to call 911.

The caller also said that the child was riding her new bicycle when the accident happened. The caller’s wife was going to change the child’s clothes when she climbed into the truck and found the gun.

The 3-year-old, later identified as Aylee Gordon, was taken to Mission Hospital in a helicopter. According to deputies, the child is currently undergoing treatment.

Deputies said Aylee passed away at the hospital on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The Office has also called for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help because the child’s father was a former employee who retired in 2016.

According to deputies, detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.

