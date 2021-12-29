Cleanup still underway after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s still slow-going on Interstate 20 after an accident at the state line.

The eastbound side is still down to one lane Wednesday after a big-rig flipped into the Augusta Canal on Monday.

Crews have been working around the clock to get this tractor-trailer out of the canal. They were finally able to start to pulling it out after it first went into the water Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

We’re told the driver was able to make it out with only minor injuries. Still, crews stayed behind to assess damage to the bridge. An entire section of the guardrail is gone.

We know these kind of traffic backups are a nightmare for everyone who commutes across state lines. So when might crews wrap up work there?

The Georgia Department of Transportation had projected Wednesday at 3 a.m., but we spoke to a spokesperson who says it could take longer.

The tractor-trailer was out of the water on Tuesday afternoon but Wayne’s Towing was still working to get it completely out of the trail area, and people were asked to avoid that area of the canal trail right now.

And for now there’s no word on when that second lane on I-20 will reopen.

DRONE VIDEO OF SUBMERGED TRUCK IN CANAL:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.