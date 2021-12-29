Police investigating shooting in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Chief, Marion Boyce has confirmed there was a shooting on the 700 block of Shull Street near Highway 1.

At this time, there is a large first responder presence with West Columbia PD, Cayce DPS, and West Columbia Fire on scene.

West Cola PD Chief: Shooting on the 700 block of Shull Street @wis10 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) December 29, 2021

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

