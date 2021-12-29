Alert second-grader, neighbors rescue elderly person from apartment fire in northwest Charlotte

SkyView
The dad and other neighbors burst through the fiery apartment on Brooktree Drive and rescued an elderly occupant
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It all started with alert thinking by a Charlotte second-grader.

The child told his parents that smoke was coming from a neighbor’s apartment in northwest Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The dad and other neighbors burst through the fiery apartment on Brooktree Drive and rescued an elderly occupant.

The rescuer and elderly occupant were treated by Mecklenburg County EMS and released.

Officials said 27 firefighters controlled the fire in 10 minutes.

Investigators said the fire was considered to be accidental due to unattended cooking.

The estimated fire loss was $12,000.

