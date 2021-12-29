SkyView
20 years later: Horry County Sheriff’s Office remembers lieutenant killed while saving woman’s life

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It has been a tough week for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a funeral was held for Deputy Kent Gause who died last week at his home and on Wednesday the sheriff’s office remembered one of their own who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Dec. 29, 2001, Lt. Randy Gerald was driving home after his shift, in his uniform, when he saw what he thought was a crash along Highway 701 North. Gerald pulled into a parking lot where he saw a man, later identified as Boyd Meekins, with a gun arguing with a woman.

Meekins approached Gerald’s vehicle and shot and killed the lieutenant. He then fired several shots at the woman as she drove away in another car.

Meekins was arrested 24 hours later after a massive manhunt. He is currently serving a life sentence for Gerald’s death.

To honor Gerald, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of those talking about Gerald and the legacy he left behind.

“He was just one of those individuals that really believed in giving people a second chance, so he had a lot of compassion,” said Capt. Susan Safford.

The tower had J. Reuben Long Detention Center has been named in honor of Gerald.

It has been a tough week for the Horry County Sheriff's Office. Today, marks the 20th anniversary of Lieutenant Randy Gerald’s on duty death. On December 29, 2001 at around 6:30 p.m., Lieutenant Gerald was driving home after a shift at the J. Reuben Long Detention in uniform, driving his personal vehicle, when he observed what he thought was a motor vehicle accident along Hwy 701 North. Lieutenant Gerald pulled in to an adjacent parking lot, where he noticed a man with a pistol arguing with a woman. The man approached Lieutenant Gerald’s vehicle and shot Lieutenant Gerald, fatally wounding him. The shooter then tried to kill the woman by firing several shots at her as she fled in a separate vehicle. Approximately 24 hours later, after a massive manhunt, the shooter was apprehended. He is currently serving a life sentence for Lieutenant Gerald's death. Please keep the Gerald family and the members of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers as we privately remember our fallen brother.

Posted by Horry County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

