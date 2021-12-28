SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Popular Fairfield County restaurant, marina burns down

FILE PHOTO of fire engine.
FILE PHOTO of fire engine.(Live 5)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A popular Fairfield County restaurant burned down early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at the Dutchman Creek Marina on Lake Wateree.

Fairfield County Fire Department firefighters found heavy fire throughout the building when they responded around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators have not yet figured out the origin or the cause of the fire.

No one was injured, according to Fairfield County Fire officials.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
SLED investigating after armed suspect injured in shooting
Coroner: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash

Latest News

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least January
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s COVID-19 percent-positivity near 22%, nearly 3,700 new cases reported
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return as well