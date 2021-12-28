Popular Fairfield County restaurant, marina burns down

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A popular Fairfield County restaurant burned down early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at the Dutchman Creek Marina on Lake Wateree.

Fairfield County Fire Department firefighters found heavy fire throughout the building when they responded around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators have not yet figured out the origin or the cause of the fire.

No one was injured, according to Fairfield County Fire officials.

