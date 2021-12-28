Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash in Richland County.

The crash happened on Kennerly Road near Owens Lowman Road on December 26 around 6:15 p.m., according to troopers.

A pedestrian, identified as Timothy Wright, 47, of Irmo, was pushing a disabled moped south on Kennerly Road was struck by a Kia Sorento, according to troopers and Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. When Wright was struck, it caused him to go into the northbound lanes where he was struck by a truck.

Wright died at the scene.

The other drivers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the incident.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.