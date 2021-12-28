SkyView
Owl hiding in tree after being hit by car rescued by Horry County paramedics

Two Horry County paramedics are being recognized for rescuing a wounded owl on Monday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County paramedics are being recognized for rescuing a wounded owl on Monday.

Officials said Horry County Fire Rescue Station 4 in Forestbrook responded to an animal rescue call around 5 p.m. on Loblolly Lane.

An owl had reportedly been hit by a car before flying into a nearby tree.

According to HCFR, paramedics Loyd and Saliba helped retrieve the owl from the tree.

The owl was handed off to the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for treatment.

HCFR shared a photo of Loyd and Saliba posing with the owl on their Facebook page Tuesday, adding they hope the owl makes a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

