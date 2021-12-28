SkyView
One dead after single-vehicle rollover crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Richland County.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 12:05 a.m. on Shady Grove Road near Will Richardson Circle.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was traveling on Shady Grove when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned and then hit a tree, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The person was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

The crash is under investigation by SCHP.

