Officers investigating gunfire damage find 2 bodies lying side-by-side

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side in a North Charleston apartment where a fire had been started, according to a newly released report.

It happened at the Filbin Creek apartments off of Sumner Avenue on Monday night. North Charleston police say two males were found dead at an apartment and the cause of death has not been determined.

The investigation began at 6:06 p.m. when officers made contact with a resident who reported gunfire damage to a cabinet in the dining room.

Officers saw the damage and a bullet hole in the wall which the resident believed came from an apartment next door. The resident said when they saw the damage and looked outside they saw a male subject wearing a face mask running down the stairs.

Police attempted to make contact with the next door neighbor but no one answered so the property manager was called to the complex so that authorities could make a welfare check, according to NCPD officials.

Authorities responding to a reported shooting and fire at the apartment complex in North Charleston Monday night. (Live 5 News)

A report states the manager found the apartment to be unlocked, opened the door and allowed officers to enter.

According to police, as officers opened the door, heat and smoke poured out of the home. The officers also saw two male subjects lying on the floor side-by-side in the living room two to three feet inside the doorway.

The officers removed the bodies, and fire and emergency crews were called to the scene.

The report states the officers attempted to enter the apartment to locate anyone else, but the smoke inside the apartment was too thick for officers to check past the first bedroom. Officers then used a fire extinguisher to put out a “small pile of embers that appeared to be reigniting.”

Resident Lee Hardy lives in one of the adjacent buildings with his two young children.

“It’s real sad. Heart breaking. Seeing, hearing something like this happen real close to home as y’all can see, I have two kids so it touches the home,” Hardy said. “Me coming from New York, I would never think anything like this would happen in Charleston. Maybe up there but not down here.”

Emergency crews at the apartment complex after officers reported finding two male subjects lying on the floor side-by-side in a living room. (Live 5 News)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.