Money Matters- Getting your finances in shape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As 2022 draws closer, we asked Capital City Financial Partners how you can keep your finances in shape.

Josh Bradley said many folks have seen a good year with rising wages, stimulus checks, and more. Often when we see increases in our finances, we see lifestyles changes creep in, like an extra vacation or things that we splurged on.

Now is a time to re-evaluate our spending and what we want to accomplish financially, next year. You can set goals, including some fun things that you want to do, and then put a plan in place to accomplish the goals.

Another thing to do is to take advantage of opportunities you may have financially like a 401k with match, healthcare, and other benefits.

You should always be prepared for the unexpected. It is best to prepare when things are going well.

Things like an emergency fund that automatically draws money can be beneficial.

