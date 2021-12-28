Midlands farmer explains why some crops thrive when frost hits, offers tips for winter harvest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planting season is alive and well across the Midlands this winter.

According to Sal Sharpe, owner of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed in Columbia, even when temperatures drop below freezing, your garden is safe.

Sharpe said one of the most common misconceptions is that a frost will damage winter crops. However, she said that is not the case because a frost in South Carolina is nothing like a frost in the northeast.

To better understand why winter crops can thrive in the colder weather, it’s important to understand the difference between a freeze and a frost, Sharpe said.

“A freeze is a hard freeze where the ground actually freezes,” she said. “So if you put your hand down in there, it’s actually frozen. We don’t get much of that in South Carolina. We get a lot of frost, especially here in the Midlands.”

Frost is much more common, and can happen without a freeze.

Because temperatures fluctuate so much, they do not damage the winter crops even when they drop below freezing. The ground below has kept its warmth for the plants in these cases, Sharpe said.

“Our ground very, very rarely freezes,” she said. “In order for the ground to freeze it’s going to need be cold during the day and night. So if we have a freeze and then it gets back up to 70, that ground has not lost the temperature.”

Sharpe likens the temperature shifts to turning an oven on and off. Most cold weather crops can survive even 10-degree weather.

“Now bring in your dogs, bring in the kids, bundle up the kids but your plants, if it gets down to 15 for a few hours, are not going to be harmed,” she said.

Among the crops you can harvest all winter long are lettuce, arugula, cabbage, kale, collards, turnips, radishes, rutabaga and onions. Not only does a light frost not hurt them, some thrive and taste sweeter following one.

“Lettuce, collards, turnips, they taste so much better when the frost hits,” she said.

This is because frost causes starches to turn to sugar in the crops.

According to Sharpe, now is a “perfect time” to plant some strawberries in your garden. If you plant them now, they’ll likely be ready to harvest by the second week of February when the days get longer, she said.

Sharpe said that when temperatures hit the 70s in the wintertime like this week, that puts added stress on cold weather crops.

“It’s really hard on them,” she said. “These are cold weather crops. You need to water them a little extra if it’s going to get up to 78 degrees. This whole week is going to be a lot warmer so make sure you keep everything watered really well, and if you could put a little bit of shade cloth on it, that would help out a whole lot.”

There are two great things about winter crops, Sharpe said.

“Number one, no bugs,” she said. “And number two, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. So you can plant onions and cut the tops, use them as chives in your baked potatoes, and every three weeks they’re going to come back. Likewise with lettuce, turnips, collards, cabbage, broccoli.”

Data released this month from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the price of fruits and vegetables at grocery stores nationwide is up four percent in the last year. Sharpe said not only could you save some money by harvesting your own fruits and vegetables, but it’s also better for you.

“Growing your own vegetables is so much healthier,” she said. “And getting out here in the air, breathing the nice air, getting your vitamin D, getting out of the house, getting exercise, is so beneficial in so many levels.”

Sal’s is typically open for business on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. You can stop by on Tuesday December 28 from 11:30 am – 5 pm. They will be closed for the New Year’s holidays.

