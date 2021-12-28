Lost Cove wildfire near Linville 20% contained, forest officials say
What started the fire, which began burning on Christmas Eve, is still under investigation.
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are making progress containing the Lost Cove wildfire in the mountains.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, crews worked through the weekend, including on Christmas, to secure firelines on the Lost Cove fire burning near Wilson Creek.
That’s 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville.
So far, the fire has burned about 350 acres, forest officials said. Firefighters have it about 20% contained.
