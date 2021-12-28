Lost Cove wildfire near Linville 20% contained, forest officials say

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are making progress containing the Lost Cove wildfire in the mountains.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, crews worked through the weekend, including on Christmas, to secure firelines on the Lost Cove fire burning near Wilson Creek.

That’s 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville.

Efforts are still underway to contain Fire. Posted by Linville Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, December 26, 2021

So far, the fire has burned about 350 acres, forest officials said. Firefighters have it about 20% contained.

What started the fire, which began burning on Christmas Eve, is still under investigation.

