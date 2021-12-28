SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands

By Hannah Robinson and Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - After three earthquakes happened throughout Monday, a fourth earthquake was reported at 10:03 p.m. by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The fourth quake had a magnitude of 1.7 after being revised.

A third earthquake was confirmed at 6:22 p.m. This earthquake measured in at a 2.1 magnitude, according to the USGS.

A second earthquake was confirmed near Elgin at 5:38 p.m. and the USGS confirmed it measured in at a 2.5 magnitude.

The Midlands felt the first earthquake at 2:18 p.m.

The US Geological Survey says that the earthquake happened about 5 kilometers East of Elgin, and was measured in at a 3.3 magnitude.

You can see who felt the earthquake by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
SLED investigating after armed suspect injured in shooting
Coroner: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash

Latest News

Arlington man dies after accidental shooting
Deputies: 3-year-old injured in accidental self-inflicted shooting
Generic image of crash scene
One dead after single-vehicle rollover crash
A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male...
Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby
Health care officials say getting vaccinated is still the best aid in fighting the flu virus.
Flu season beginning to emerge after few cases seen last year