SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children in Florida, killing two and injuring four.

But detectives are still searching for the man who was driving it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene Monday.

Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane.

The car drove off the roadway into a sidewalk and hit the children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
SLED investigating after armed suspect injured in shooting
Coroner: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash

Latest News

Santa’s secret helper brought cheer to a little boy on Christmas after he thought his gifts...
Good Samaritan helps return Christmas gifts found on the side of the road
Low visibility and downed powerlines from snow have closed roads in Northern California....
‘So difficult’: Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra
Santa’s secret helper brought cheer to a little boy on Christmas after he though his gifts were...
Good Samaritan helps return Christmas gifts found on the side of the road
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S....
Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges
Low visibility and downed powerlines from snow have closed roads in Northern California....
More snow on the way for northern California