First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return as well

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Even more warm weather is on the way over the next few days as we end the calendar year. Rain chance return this afternoon (20%) and colder weather expected for the first week of 2022.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A mild start this morning with some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s

· Sunshine and clouds this afternoon with highs getting into the low 70s. A spot shower or two (20%)

· More warm weather on the way this week with 70s continuing through Saturday. 60s For Sunday

· Rain chances stick around through Sunday

· Colder weather on the way for next week

First Alert Weather Story:

Another mild start out there with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs this afternoon will climb into the low 70s for the afternoon with sunshine and clouds. A spotty shower or two is possible this afternoon but rain chances only 20%. Most if not all places will in fact stay dry. Tonight will be another mild night with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

By Wednesday, we see another 20% chance for a few showers with highs in the mid 70s again.

Thursday, there is a much better chance for rain with rain chances at 60%. Highs again will climb into the mid 70s. Friday, we’ll see a few spotty showers (20%) with highs in the mid 70s.

This weekend features a 40 to 60 percent chance for rain with highs in the 60s and 70s. Much colder weather is on the way for next week with highs in the 40s!

Today: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. 20% Chance for a shower or two

Tonight: Another mild night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with partly cloudy skies

Wednesday: More clouds than sunshine with highs in the mid 70s and a 20% chance for a few showers

Thursday: 60% Chance for showers with highs climbing into the mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers (20%) with highs in the mid 70s

