FIRST ALERT- Enjoy the “Spring like” weather this week, because Winter will make a return next week

First Alert Headlines

Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s again Wednesday

Expect a few showers Wednesday and a better chance of showers and isolated storms Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west

Showers will linger into New Year's Eve, but we are not expecting a washout.

A stronger front will arrive Sunday and bring a good chance of showers and storms

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will move in and bring a chance of rain every day for the remainder of the week

Another round of showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon and the best chance of rain will arrive Thursday and rain chances will linger into the weekend / New Year's Day

Thursday we are expecting a front to push into the area which will bring a 60% chance of showers and isolated storms.

Showers will linger into New Year’s Eve, but we are not expecting a washout. We are also expected a few showers New Year’s Day.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Another mild night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with partly cloudy skies

Wednesday: More clouds than sunshine with highs in the mid 70s and a 20% chance for a few showers

Thursday: Still Mild. 50% Chance for showers and isolated storms with highs climbing into the mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers (40%) with highs in the mid 70s

