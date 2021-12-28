SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Enjoy the “Spring like” weather this week, because Winter will make a return next week

By Von Gaskin
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s again Wednesday
  • Expect a few showers Wednesday and a better chance of showers and isolated storms Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west
  • Showers will linger into New Year’s Eve, but we are not expecting a washout.
  • A stronger front will arrive Sunday and bring a good chance of showers and storms
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will move in and bring a chance of rain every day for the remainder of the week

Another round of showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon and the best chance of rain will arrive Thursday and rain chances will linger into the weekend / New Year’s Day

wis
wis(wis weather)

Thursday we are expecting a front to push into the area which will bring a 60% chance of showers and isolated storms.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Showers will linger into New Year’s Eve, but we are not expecting a washout. We are also expected a few showers New Year’s Day.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Another mild night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with partly cloudy skies

Wednesday: More clouds than sunshine with highs in the mid 70s and a 20% chance for a few showers

Thursday: Still Mild. 50% Chance for showers and isolated storms with highs climbing into the mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers (40%) with highs in the mid 70s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
SLED investigating after armed suspect injured in shooting
Coroner: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash

Latest News

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return as well
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return as well
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return as well
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return as well
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return as well