SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least January

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.(WSAZ)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The more than 300,000 households in South Carolina receiving Emergency SNAP benefits will get the expanded benefits for at least another month.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster and President Biden confirmed South Carolina has been granted an extension for January and will go month-to-month on the program moving forward.

The USDA estimates 303,858 South Carolina households benefit each month, receiving $54,459,545 in aid.

That comes out to $179.22 for an average household per month.

McMaster’s spokesperson said the future of the program will depend on the future of the national state of emergency and the availability of federal funds.

South Carolina will need to re-apply for the funds each month.

McMaster’s spokesperson said the state plans to continue to apply for the benefits.

Biden’s spokesperson directed WIS to the USDA for more specifics. The USDA has not yet returned a request for comment.

In July, McMaster’s administration extended the benefits to “December 31, 2021 or until termination of the federal public health emergency, whichever occurs first.”

In June, McMaster’s end to South Carolina’s State Of Emergency cast doubt on the future of the program.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects
SLED investigating after armed suspect injured in shooting
Coroner: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash

Latest News

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
FILE PHOTO of fire engine.
Popular Fairfield County restaurant, marina burns down
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s COVID-19 percent-positivity near 22%, nearly 3,700 new cases reported
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return as well