SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded

Larry Demery
Larry Demery
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The decision to grant parole to one of two men convicted in the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father has been rescinded.

In August 2020, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced that it had granted parole to Larry M. Demery and he would be released on Aug. 6, 2023. In June 2021, the commission stated that Demery’s release date would be pushed back to Aug. 6, 2024.

But the commission reversed course Tuesday when it announced that Demery’s parole agreement has been terminated effective immediately. No reason was given in the commission’s news release Tuesday.

Demery was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 1996 in the fatal shooting of James Jordan.

James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, while sleeping in his car along Highway 74 near Lumberton. His body was found in a swampy area in McColl, S.C., on Aug. 3, 1993.

Demery and his friend Daniel Andre Green were arrested in the murder. Both men have accused the other of being the triggerman.

Green was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 1996 and also was sentenced to life in prison.

The commission stated Tuesday that Demery’s case will be reviewed for parole in December 2023.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands
Generic image of crash scene
One dead after single-vehicle rollover crash
"He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot-- so this is not really out of the...
Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Fairfield County Fire Department firefighters found heavy fire throughout the building when...
Popular Fairfield County restaurant, Marina burns down
FILE PHOTO - ICU doctors stress need for more people to get vaccinated ahead of next surge
SC in bottom 10 of states when it comes to COVID deaths, pediatric cases, vaccinations, nurses available

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of football field
Dutch Fork High School officials announce death of student
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Funeral happening today for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
Generic earthquake graphic.
Fifth earthquake reported near Elgin
While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are...
Opioid overdoses spike during holiday season
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warm and breezy today, then more rain chances and even some thunder later this week